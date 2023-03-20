Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Lowered to $2.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Boxlight stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

