BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.
