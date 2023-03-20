Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.06.

BIDU stock opened at $146.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

