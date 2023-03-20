Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $391.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.12. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 798,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 414,987 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 554,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 329,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

