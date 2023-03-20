BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BGC Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

