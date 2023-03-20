BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

In related news, insider David Roque Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $85,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,393 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

See Also

