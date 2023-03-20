BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

BCRX opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 286.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

