Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
Airbnb Price Performance
Airbnb stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.