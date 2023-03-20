Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,774 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

