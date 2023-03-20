Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $55,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR opened at $51.45 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

