Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Insider Sells $62,500.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $130,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $335.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

