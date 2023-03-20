Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $215.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

