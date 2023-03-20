Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.36 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.