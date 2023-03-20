MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $26,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

PAA opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

