MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 120 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $274.44 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.