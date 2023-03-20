2,277 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Norwegian Cruise Line Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.