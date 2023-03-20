2,277 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.