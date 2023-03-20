MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

