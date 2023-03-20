MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBR. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.