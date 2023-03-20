EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $28,000 in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

BATS MOTI opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

