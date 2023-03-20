Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $78.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after acquiring an additional 328,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

