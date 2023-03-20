MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $53,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

