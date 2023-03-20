Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luna Innovations from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.31. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

