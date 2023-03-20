MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $63,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $628,000. Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $2,332,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.