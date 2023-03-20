MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $63,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $628,000. Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $2,332,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

