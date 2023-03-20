StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $2,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

