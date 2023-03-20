1,050 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,299 shares of company stock worth $5,124,089. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

