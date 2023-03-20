StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.