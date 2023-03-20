StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCRI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.