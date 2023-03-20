StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 9.5 %

MARK opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Remark has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Remark during the third quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 604,350 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

