StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Mercer International stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

