Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WCH stock opened at €142.95 ($153.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €128.71.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.