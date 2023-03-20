Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several research firms have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Up 4.3 %

Magnite stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. On average, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.