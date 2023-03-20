Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$138.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$138.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. ATB Capital upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$62.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$61.79 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The company has a market cap of C$855.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 12.6836735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

