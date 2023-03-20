Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 2,420 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $76.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

