Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

