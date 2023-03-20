Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $916,700.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Trading Down 1.5 %

WDAY opened at $188.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of -131.09, a PEG ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

