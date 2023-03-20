Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $145.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.66.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.