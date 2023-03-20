Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $145.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.66.
NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %
NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
