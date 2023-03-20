Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $223,107.50 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $263.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4,383.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.96. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $274.71.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

