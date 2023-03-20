Ian Goodkind Sells 11,048 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.44. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Jamf

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Jamf by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jamf by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.