Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $968,400.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prothena Trading Down 1.4 %

PRTA stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Prothena by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

