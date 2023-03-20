Insider Buying: Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) CEO Acquires $113,100.00 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

