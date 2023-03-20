Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $151,220,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

