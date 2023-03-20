C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $105,622.02 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $5,942.70.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 928 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $10,987.52.

C3.ai stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

