C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $105,622.02 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $5,942.70.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 928 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $10,987.52.
C3.ai Trading Down 2.0 %
C3.ai stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.