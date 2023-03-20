Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $87,071.04 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,432.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,083.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

