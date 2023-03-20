TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $58.70 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,609 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $80,459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

