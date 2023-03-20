EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $57.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $71.26.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.