EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $77.31 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

