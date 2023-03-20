Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 3.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 14,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

