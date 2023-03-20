EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 121 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.95. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

