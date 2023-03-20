EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $185.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

