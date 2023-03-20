EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,488,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 260.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PDP opened at $72.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $83.83.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.